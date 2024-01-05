Friday morning weather could impact travel in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Wintry weather could impact the morning drive in Green Country, according to the National Weather Service.

General timing/progression of precipitation expected today. Areas of rain/snow will continue to spread across NE OK/NW AR before ending/shifting northeast by noon. Additional wrap around light rain will be possible this afternoon and evening across NE OK. #okwx #arwx pic.twitter.com/HhcieD35ky — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) January 5, 2024

NWS says bands of light to occasionally moderate snow will spread into northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas this morning, with accumulations ranging from a dusting to perhaps up to 2″ for some locations in northeast Oklahoma near the Kansas border, and the higher elevations of northwest Arkansas.

Near to slightly above-freezing surface temperatures will lead to the melting of snow after falling.

Most of the wintry precipitation should end around noon. Motorists should exercise caution while traveling during the morning commute. A few slick spots will be possible this morning on elevated, non-treated surfaces.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Washington County and Osage County until noon.