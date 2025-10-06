Funeral happening Monday for Tulsa firefighter who died in multi-vehicle crash in Owasso

TULSA, Okla. — The funeral for the Tulsa firefighter who lost his life in a multi-vehicle crash in Owasso has been set.

The Tulsa Fire Department says that the service for Lieutenant Brian Bizzell will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Crosstown Church of Christ, located at 3400 East Admiral Place.

For the procession, fire trucks will be positioned on the U.S. Highway 169 overpasses, paying respects to the fallen firefighter. Engine 31 will carry Lt. Bizzell and the family with an escort led by the Tulsa Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The procession will travel U.S. Highway 169 south to Interstate 244/412 west into Tulsa. It will exit at Harvard Avenue, go north, then turn east on Admiral Boulevard to the church.

Lieutenant Bizzell lost his life after a truck crashed into cars at a stoplight in the eastbound lane of East 116th Street in Owasso, which caused a fire.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Lt. Bizzell’s family. To donate, click here.