Giant octopus at Oklahoma Aquarium dies

It’s a sad day at the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks, where they say their Giant Pacific Octopus has died from natural causes.

The animals have short lifespans, only living 3 to 5 years, both in the wild and in aquariums.

That’s actually longer than most octopi species, which only live around 1 year.

They’re very smart creatures, and have been shown to use tools, dismantle equipment, and solve puzzles.

Some researchers even think they can recognize specific humans and show personality traits.

People on the aquarium’s Facebook page were lamenting the news and say it was one of their favorite animals at the aquarium.

But, they’ll be glad to know, the aquarium says another Giant Pacific Octopus is already on the way.