Giant ‘runaway’ pumpkin blocks road in Ohio

BAY VILLIAGE, Ohio — The Bay Villiage Police Department was called out on Monday for a giant runaway pumpkin blocking a road.

WBNS reports the massive inflatable pumpkin was blown into the roadway.

Bay Village Officer Attacked by Halloween Display!! On Monday October 14, Bay Village Police were dispatched to the area of Wolf Road and Saddler Road for a runaway pumpkin. Luckily, no officers (or pumpkins) were harmed during the event. Once backup officers arrived, the pumpkin was returned to the homeowner. Posted by Bay Village Police Department on Monday, October 14, 2024

Dashcam video shows the officer struggling to wrangle the inflatable pumpkin off the roadway.

You can see the pumpkin being whipped around, even blowing over the police cruiser.

The video then shows the officer attempting to move it on his own before disappearing under the pumpkin.

A backup officer arrived shortly after and can be heard saying on the radio, “Oh yeah, I see it.” The other officer is seen laughing as he emerges from the other side of the pumpkin.

The two officers were able to help pull the pumpkin off to the side of the road and the decoration was reunited with the homeowner.



