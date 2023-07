A 21-year-old man from Glenpool died in a crash in Broken Arrow over the weekend, according to police.

Broken Arrow police said it happened around 7:30pm Saturday near Washington (91st) Street and Aspen Avenue.

Officers said Mason Lawrence was going east on Washington Street and collided with an SUV that was turning left out of a business.

BAPD said Lawrence died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.