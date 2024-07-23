Glenpool standoff ends without an arrest and a suspect on the run.

GLENPOOL, Okla. — An early morning standoff in Glenpool ended without an arrest and a suspect on the run.

Glenpool Police were responding to a call Tuesday morning about a man waving a gun around at the Glen Pines Mobile Home Park.

Police say they were told Michael Davis barricaded himself in one of the homes before police arrived.

Officers say Davis has made threats in the past.

Police say Davis has warrants and is Native American.

Lighthorse Police took the lead on the standoff.

Officers say the suspect did not respond to announcements and Davis was not found when they searched inside the home.

Witnesses say police checked all vehicles going in and out of the area, but could not locate him.

Police say Davis is armed and dangerous and neighbors should be on the lookout for him.

