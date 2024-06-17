The GOAT Bar and Kitchen in downtown Tulsa closing its doors

The GOAT Bar and Kitchen A new Tulsa restaurant called The GOAT Bar and Kitchen received a second grand reopening after they were only open for one day before the pandemic forced them to close. (Photo by FOX23 News Staff)

TULSA, Okla. — The GOAT restaurant in downtown Tulsa is closing its doors.

This comes shortly after the co-owner of the restaurant was charged with sexually assaulting employees.

FOX23 talked with neighboring business owners about what they hope happens to the space.

Just a week after co-owner of The GOAT, Nabil Alame, pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting women who worked for him, people started noticing signs that the restaurant was closing its doors for good.

The GOAT had a four-year run in the East Village in downtown Tulsa.

If you call the phone number, it just rings and rings.

No message, no social media posts making an announcement, but a quick Google search shows they are permanently closed.

Paper lines the windows where crowds once looked out while sipping their craft cocktails.

The GOAT opened in 2020, right around the COVID-19 pandemic, but that wasn’t the darkest of times for the trendy restaurant.

“It’s a tight market. Competition is tough, and, nobody’s really rebounded from Covid,” said Josh Baker, local chef of the Bachelor’s Table.

According to court documents, some of the alleged incidents go back to 2022 and others as recently as February and March of this year.

The affidavit said Alame spit on some employees and even spit alcohol into their mouths.

Other times, he is accused of doing cocaine off of their chests.

On June 7, Alame pleaded not guilty to 8 charges, including rape by instrumentation and sexual battery.

The co-owner of the international-inspired lounge had to surrender his passport.

FOX23 sent an email and a Facebook message asking if the co-owners would like to say anything about The GOAT permanently closing but didn’t hear back.

Many say there are bad vibes in the building.

Some also say the location of 222 South Kenosha is prime for someone to take over the space to create a successful new concept.

Alame’s next court date is set for August 5. FOX23 will keep you updated on the court case and the future of the building.