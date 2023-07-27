Goodyear blimp passes through Tulsa

Goodyear blimp The Goodyear blimp N3A lands at Tulsa Riverside Airport on July 27, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Fox 23)

It’s the perfect story for a week when Congress was holding hearings about UFO’s.

The Goodyear blimp made a swing through Tulsa today, making a low pass right over the downtown Tulsa skyline around 2:30 p.m. and getting a lot of people’s attention.

A Goodyear spokesman says the blimp has been covering various events on the east coast and is in the middle of a ten-day, cross-country trip back to its home base in Carson, California.

It made a stop to refuel at Riverside Airport by Jenks.

It’s next stop was scheduled at the Goodyear tire plant in Lawton.

From there it has stops planned in Hobbs, New Mexico; Deming, New Mexico; Goodyear, Arizona (naturally); and then home to Carson, weather-permitting, the Goodyear spokesman says.





