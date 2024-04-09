Google Searches for ‘Eyes Hurt’ Spike Amid Solar Eclipse

Now that the solar eclipse is behind us search engine Google is seeing a spike in “eyes hurt” searches, according to IGN.

It’s common knowledge that staring directly into the sun is not the best idea but that apparently hasn’t stopped thousands of Americans from doing just that Monday, without protective glasses.

Those who spent a little too much time looking at the flaming ball of fire in the sky quickly took to the internet to find the source of their new eye pain, and Google Trends noticed (as spotted by Wall Street Journal SEO Editor Shalom Goodman on X/Twitter). Specifically, search terms like “eyes hurt,” “my eyes hurt,” and “why do my eyes hurt” saw a significant uptick around 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. In case you haven’t been keeping up with the solar eclipse schedule, that’s just around the time the moon started to pass between the Earth and the sun. Related searches seemed to reach their peak at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.

According to the Google data, the states which saw an increase in eye-related pain searches were right along the eclipse’s path.