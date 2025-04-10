Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers State of the State address in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt delivered a State of the State address from Broken Arrow Wednesday afternoon.

Hosted by the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce, Stitt gave an update to Oklahoma’s legislative session along with his key priorities halfway through the session.

However, some of those priorities were overshadowed by recent controversy which were addressed by the governor.

The governor Spoke in length about his support for eliminating the state income tax, making Oklahoma a business friendly state, cracking down on illegal marijuana grows and bringing large-scale data centers to the state.

“My vision for Oklahoma, it’s really simple. Every piece of legislation I’ve been pushing is all to make us the most business friendly State,” said Stitt. “Everyone’s talking about new data centers, we have developers calling us wanting to come to Oklahoma. Google just bought some and from the state in Stillwater. They have their largest data center in Pryor, they’re gonna build another one. If we want to capitalize on this data center boom, we need to expand energy production.”

The governor’s address was very similar to the one he gave in February to kickoff Oklahoma’s legislature this session. The only deviations were addressing the fallout with the State Forestry Service and addressing concerns after eight Oklahoma State students had their Visas pulled by the federal government.

“It’s my understanding that there’s been tons of insubordination at the top of forestry. Like I said today, I love our firefighters. I love our rural fire fighters. I’m just trying to make sure that we are going to put all the assets on wildfires when they happen and what I found out was forestry’s management left half of our assets in eastern and southeastern Oklahoma instead of on these fires. That’s unacceptable to me,” Stitt said.

When asked about the eight OSU students’ visas being pulled he said he knew very little about it.

“I’m sure they had a reason or there was some problem with it. Listen, the Trump administration is not trying to pick on people. They’re trying to make sure we have law abiding citizens, people chasing the American dream if you’re gonna be coming into our country. Every time I’ve talked to Trump, he’s not trying to pick on kids, he’s trying to get rid of the criminal element in our country,” Stitt said.

FOX23 also asked Stitt if there was any life or not toward eliminating the state’s income tax this session.

“I love it, I’ve got some other things I’m working on. I meet with the senate pro tem and speaker every Tuesday. Right now, I think the Senate is working on getting some sort of tax cut done. For the House, I don’t know as much. They haven’t been talking about tax cuts as much as I would like them too. I think the path is moving or working on that, but we have to get some kind of relief for Oklahomans,” Stitt said.

You can watch the State of the State address below: