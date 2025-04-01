Gov. Kevin Stitt issues executive order to defend religious liberty in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order to set Oklahoma up as the “nation’s strongest defender of religious liberty.”

This executive order comes just before the United States Supreme Court listens to oral arguments in the Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board v. Drummond case. Those arguments begin on April 30.

“Religious freedom is foundational to our way of life in Oklahoma. It’s not a privilege handed out by the government — it’s a God-given right that the government must protect,” said Stitt. “We will not stand by while faith-based organizations — including faith-based schools — are pushed to the sidelines by activist bureaucrats or hostile politicians.”

The executive order will force state agencies to “root out” laws, regulations, and policies that exclude religious people or institutions from public programs, benefits, or funds.

This executive order requires a full review and revision of any state law or regulation that excludes religious entities, including outdated provisions in public education. arts funding, and historical preservation programs.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond released a statement in response:

“Gov. Stitt has been clear that he supports our tax dollars funding radical Muslim schools teaching Sharia Law, and I couldn’t disagree with him more. If a taxpayer-funded religious charter school is allowed to open in Oklahoma, it will only be a matter of time before taxpayers are funding schools dedicated to Sharia law, Wicca indoctrination, Scientology instruction — even the Church of Satan. As a devoted Christian and a strong supporter of religious liberty, I can tell you that the only way to protect religious liberty is for the state not to sponsor any religion at all — just like our Founding Fathers intended.”