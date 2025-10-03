Gov. Stitt appoints Clay Bullard as Director of OK Health Care Authority

OKLAHOMA CITY — Governor Stitt has appointed Clay Bullard as the Director of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) and the Chief Advisor for Health and Mental Health.

“Clay brings a unique combination of entrepreneurial vision, policy expertise, and hands-on leadership to this role,” said Governor Stitt. “His record of challenging the status quo in healthcare and his dedication to improving the lives of Oklahomans make him the right choice to guide the future of health and mental health policy in our state.”

Bullard has worked as an executive in the healthcare field for more than 25 years and previously served on the Oklahoma Medical Board after his appointment by Governor Stitt in 2019.

He also served as a consulting advisor for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority’s Director and Executive team from 2021 to 2023.

Bullard said, “I am honored to accept this appointment and serve the people of Oklahoma in this vital capacity. Healthcare is at a critical crossroads, and I look forward to working with Governor Stitt, agency partners, and providers across the state to build systems that improve outcomes and support healthier lives for all Oklahomans.”

Bullard is set to work on providing accessible and high-quality care to all Oklahomans and will be working with state leaders to improve health care efficiency and programs across the state.