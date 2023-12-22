Gov. Stitt creates taskforce to handle impact from Supreme Court's McGirt ruling

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has been outspoken about his stance on the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision from 2020.

The ruling has left many cities, and the state itself, without answers to many questions surrounding police and prosecutorial jurisdiction.

Tribal governments have said the decision solidified tribal sovereignty.

Just days after a related dispute at the Okmulgee County jail, Governor Stitt signed an executive order creating the ‘One Oklahoma Taskforce.’

The governor’s office said the taskforce is meant to provide the governor, state legislature, tribal leaders and congressional delegation with recommendations on handling the impacts McGirt.

“The primary function of government is to protect public safety, and the McGirt decision has created confusion and tension among those that work to serve that function,” Stitt said. “By gathering stakeholders from every corner of our state, we can address the real jurisdictional challenges left by McGirt and usher in lasting change. The State of Oklahoma, Tribal governments, and our citizens deserve clarity.”

Governor Stitt’s office said the taskforce will create a report with legislative and regulatory recommendations, uniform cross-deputization and jail agreements and any other recommendations to address the situation.

The One Oklahoma Task Force will be comprised of:

-The Governor or designee, serving as chair;

-The Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives or designee;

-The President Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma Senate or designee;

-The Attorney General or designee;

-An appointee by the District Attorneys Council;

-An appointee by a county jail trust;

-An appointee by the Office of Juvenile Affairs;

-An appointee by the Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association;

-An appointee by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol;

-An appointee by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation;

-An appointee by the Council on Law Enforcement Training (CLEET);

-One member representing Oklahoma’s Five Tribes; and

-One member representing Oklahoma’s other thirty-eight tribes.















