Gov. Stitt on education: focus should be on learning, not immigration status

Saying the Oklahoma Constitution guarantees an education for “all kids,” and he’s opposed to tracking the immigration status of families with children in public schools.

“I’m going to do what I can to change that,” Stitt said Wednesday. “Collecting, again, six, seven, eight-year-old kids’ addresses and immigration status in the state of Oklahoma, that’s not a public safety issue. Let’s go after the bad guys, let’s go after the people that are committing crimes, and let’s not terrorizeand make our kids not show up for school. That’s what I’m talking about.”

“It was an unforced error,” he continued, “and it’s... doing something that we shouldn’t be doing in Oklahoma.”

He also spoke about his decision to replace three people on the State Board of Education, which has rubber-stamped every initiative Walters has proposed.

“When you think about where our kids are compared to other states, we’re not doing as well as we should,” the governor said. “And so we have to get that fixed, and we’ve got to make sure kids are learning in the classrooms. And that’s the big overall picture here, that I’m trying to make sure (a) fresh set of eyes on that school board.”

The appointments to that board are subject to Senate approval.

Meanwhile, Walters announced Wednesday he’s formed a new “Trump Advisory Board” co-chaired by Kendra Wesson and Katie Quebedeaux, two of the just-dismissed board of education members.

They will help “fight the liberal DC swamp that has now leaked into Oklahoma’s Executive Branch (sic),” according a news release issued late Wednesday by Walters' office.