Gov. Stitt issues Executive Order targeting independent contractors in state government

Gov. Stitt signed Executive Order 2025-09 Wednesday to protect taxpayer dollars and ensure transparency and accountability across state agencies. That’s according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“Agencies must be fiscally responsible and transparent,” said the Governor. “Transforming staff roles into independent contractors that cost taxpayers more is unacceptable. Oklahomans want smaller government, not government that hides behind gimmicks. We can continue to serve Oklahomans while ensuring that every dollar is spent efficiently.”

Gov. Stitt has been vocal about his goal to have fewer state employees when he leaves office than in 2019. But he feels that transitioning from full-time employees to contractors is not an option.

The Executive Order requires all state agencies to submit a detailed report that outlines the use of independent contractors in place of full-time equivalent (FTE) employees. That report, which is due by April 15th, must identify all FTE employees whose roles have been converted to independent contractor positions within the last 12 months. It must also show the total compensation, including benefits, for each FTE position eliminated, and total cost of each contractor.

The state agencies will further have to submit a financial analysis that shows whether the use of contractors has saved money, or cost more money, over using FTE employees.