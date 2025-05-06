Gov. Stitt signs Senate’s version of “Bell to Bell, No Cell” bill

OKLAHOMA CITY — Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill to limit student cellphone use from “bell to bell” in Oklahoma schools for a full school year.

KRMG and FOX23 told you when the Oklahoma House was moving forward with the State Senate’s version of the bill with a compromise in place to ban cellphone use in all Oklahoma public schools, but just for one year. The bill then went to Governor Stitt’s desk for final consideration.

Sen. Ally Seifried, R-Claremore, celebrated the governor signing her bill, Senate Bill 139, on Tuesday.

SB 139 requires public school districts to limit student cellphone use from “bell to bell” for the entire 2025-2026 school year. After that, it will be up to school districts to come up with their own policies on how to handle cellphones.

“Starting this fall, every Oklahoma student will have a distraction-free learning environment from the first bell of the day to the last,” Seifried said. “This will allow teachers to focus entirely on educating our kids while students can concentrate on learning as much as possible. After two years of hard work on this issue, I’m thrilled to see this legislation become law, and I’m confident students, parents and teachers will see immediate benefits once the new school year begins.”

Under SB 139, district cellphone policies must make exceptions for students who need their phones to manage a medical condition and allow phone use in emergencies.

The bill also requires districts to clearly outline disciplinary actions for students who violate a school’s phone-free policy.

SB 139 was coauthored by Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid.