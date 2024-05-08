Gov. Stitt travels to Barnsdall to discuss recovery after EF-4 tornado

Govenor Stitt was in Barnsdall discussing recovery efforts after a deadly EF-4 tornado devastated the community (FOX23.com News Staff)

BARNSDALL, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt traveled to Barnsdall, Oklahoma on Tuesday after a deadly EF-4 tornado devastated the community Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Stitt said the National Weather Service is still assessing damage and upgraded the tornado to an EF-4 on Tuesday evening.

“Oklahoma’s been hit pretty hard over the last week and a half or so,” Stitt said during a conference.

He said they toured the damage and at least 60-70 homes were destroyed due to the high winds.

Stitt said this makes it a total of around 350 homes across the state damaged by recent storms, referencing the Sulphur and Marietta storms.

“The feds have been really, really helpful. They’ve approved everything that we’ve asked for from FEMA,” Stitt said.

Stitt said the state has set aside $45 million to help the communities affected by the storms, and officials from the State Emergency Management said several counties have been added to the Presidential Disaster Declaration.

“Oklahomans are resilient and we’re going to rebuild,” he said.

Stitt said teams are still searching for a missing man, Wayne Hogue, out of Barnsdall who lived in a mobile trailer home. He said the home was completely destroyed and now they have several K9 units searching for him.

“Just a reminder that we have to take cover,” Stitt said.

Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley said a curfew has been put on the city to keep residents safe, make sure no looting is taking place, and ensure search teams can continue looking for Hogue.

The State Emergency Management Department said the total cost of damages hasn’t been determined yet as they’re still assessing.

For those who need to report damages due to the storms, click here.