Government shutdown to affect Oklahoma DHS Child Care Subsidy program

Beginning on Nov. 1, the government shutdown will affect the Oklahoma Department of Human Services’ Child Care Subsidy program.

The department says the $5 per day COVID-era add-on incentive for children six-years-old or older will be removed.

Oklahoma DHS will also be pausing new applications and renewals for school-age children until funding is restored.

However, children in foster care or children with disabilities who have been approved for a special needs rate are an exception and will able to continue with new applications and renewals.

On their website, Oklahoma DHS stated:

“The federal government shutdown has paused funding for many programs nationwide, including child care assistance. Because nearly 75% of Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) funding comes from federal sources, we must adjust the Child Care Subsidy program to preserve available resources for as long as possible.”