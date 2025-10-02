Governor appoints new superintendent for Oklahoma

TULSA — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt made some big changes Thursday at the Oklahoma Department of Education.

Governor Stitt appointed a secretary of education, two board members and a superintendent of public instruction.

Lindel Fields will serve for the next 15 months until an election is held so voters can decide who will lead the department.

Fields, a Tulsa native, worked at CareerTech for 30 years until he retired in 2021.

“I am endlessly grateful to Governor Stitt for his trust,” said Fields. “As his first appointed superintendent of public instruction, I look forward to implementing his vision for the education of Oklahoma students. We are going to turn this department around and equip our students with the skills they need to make Oklahoma the best state it can be.”

He says he doesn’t plan on running in the upcoming election.

The superintendent position was left open after Ryan Walters turned in his resignation.