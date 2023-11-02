Governor Kevin Stitt visits Israel as war with Hamas continues

Gov. Stitt, Gov. Abbott in Israel Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (far left) with Texas Governor Greg Abbott (middle) and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. (Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Facebook)

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrived in Israel Thursday, according to a statement from Gov. Abbott’s office.

Governor Stitt’s office said he and Governor Abbott visited a hospital in Tel Aviv. They met with victims and families impacted by the Israel-Hamas war.

“I’m in Israel with Governor Abbott to show our support and discuss partnerships with the Jewish people as they rebuild.” Gov. Stitt said. “Prime Minister Netanyahu, Oklahomans are with you.”

Abbott’s office said the trip was coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel and the Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest.







