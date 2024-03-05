Governor Kevin Stitt votes for former President Donald Trump in primary

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R) cast his Super Tuesday vote for Former President Donald Trump despite endorsing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis last June.

Stitt said during a news conference on Friday, that he voted early by mail for Trump using an absentee ballot.

“I’ve already sent in my absentee ballot for President Trump. My prediction is he’s going to win Oklahoma,” Stitt told reporters.

Initially, Stitt endorsed DeSantis at an event in Jenks last June. Stitt said while Trump had done a lot for the U.S. and the Republican Party, he believed it was time to support a fresh face that could hold office for possibly eight years in a row. He also said DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was better.

“I am officially one hundred percent endorsing Ron DeSantis for President, and we’re going to win it in Oklahoma,” Stitt said on stage with DeSantis by his side.

At one point, Trump called Stitt on his website Truth Social bad for “the Indians” after Stitt endorsed “Ron DeSanctimonious”.

DeSantis dropped out of the race shortly after the Iowa Caucuses and endorsed Trump, and Trump said he retired the nickname he came up with for DeSantis.

Trump has been mostly gracious towards previous opponents and their allies who now support him for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Polls open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the State of Oklahoma as a part of Super Tuesday.



