Governor requests federal aid for those affected by destructive wildfires

Oklahoma City - Governor Stitt has requested federal disaster aid for Oklahomans affected by the recent high winds and wildfires.

State officials say that more than 530 homes and businesses were damaged starting on Friday, March 14th as unprecedented winds quickly carried fires across the state. Authorities say that 515 homes were destroyed in 7 counties alone, and it’s those counties for which the Governor has requested the aid.

The counties included in the aid request are Cleveland, Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee and Payne. If the request is approved, residents and business owners in those 7 counties could be eligible for the federal aid.

A state of emergency is still in place for Oklahoma. For helpful information and resources as the cleanup continues, please visit the Oklahoma Wildfire Recovery Resource Page.