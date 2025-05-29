Governor signs “Protect Our Kids Act” into law

Governor Kevin Stitt has signed House Bill 1075 into law.

Dubbed the ‘Protect Our Kids Act", the new law requires school district superintendents to send a copy of any termination recommendation to the State Board of Education, regardless of whether the employee resigns before or after the recommendation is made.

“Our top priority is keeping students safe, and this new law reflects that,” says Rep. Derrick Hildebrant, R — Catoosa, who also authored the bill. “Right now, if a teacher or administrator resigns during an investigation into serious misconduct, there’s no requirement to finish the process or report it. That allows people to move between districts without accountability. House Bill 1075 closes that loophole by requiring investigations to be completed and reported to the State Department of Education, even if the person resigns.”

If an investigation concludes with no grounds for termination or criminal charges, the record will be expunged from the State Board’s files. The law also requires that findings from such investigations be submitted to the Board when a resignation occurs during an active inquiry.

If a school employee applies for a position in another district, and the new district requests records from the State Board, the employee retains the right to submit a written response or additional information to accompany the report.

The new law passed in both chambers with near unanimous support and received bipartisan support throughout the legislation process.