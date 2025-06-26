Governor Stitt joined by RFK, Jr. to launch Make Oklahoma Healthy Again campaign

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt in a campaign launch Thursday morning.

RFK Jr. joined the governor for the Make Oklahoma Healthy Again campaign, an effort by the Governor to improve Oklahoma’s health systems and fall more in line with the Trump Administration.

Kennedy spoke of the state of America’s healthy system and some of the topics he viewed as crucial problems to the American public.

“We need to do something better in this country,” said Kennedy to a crowd of around 500 people in Oklahoma City. “When my uncle was president, we spent $0 on chronic disease in this country. Today, we spend $1.7 trillion. Those expenditures are rising at 2% faster than our economy. This is an existential threat to our country>”

Kennedy’s concerns were echoed by Gov. Stitt. He signed an executive order, supported by Kennedy.

“I’m going to sign an executive order that continues to promote health and wellness in our state,” said Gov. Stitt. “I’m instructing the Oklahoma Department of Health to stop recommending fluoride in our water.”

The executive order includes removing the state’s recommendation to include fluoride in public water. It also enforces a comprehensive review from state agencies to examine the use and effects of fluoride in public drinking water. This move was criticized by a group of doctors at the event called Oklahoma Medical Alliance for Healthy families.

“One of the things the governor said was removing fluoride from our public water, which I think will be disastrous for our children’s health,” said Dr. Steven Crawford, Chair of the OKMHF. “We do know that appropriate water fluoridation prevents cavities. How do you help children get adequate nutrition when they don’t have adequate dentition, teeth, to be able to eat the food?”

Fluoridation is a municipal function, not a state function. The state government can only recommend guidelines to this.

The City of Tulsa provided a statement in response to the governor’s announcement.

“For more than 71 years, the City of Tulsa has implemented the fluoridation of Tulsa’s water supply. Fluoridation is based on historical federal drinking water standards, which are followed by the City of Tulsa. As has been the case, and will continue to be the case, the City of Tulsa’s top priority is to provide clean and refreshing water to its customers that is safe to drink. Consistently, year over year, the city not only meets, but exceeds all federal requirements for public health standards.

“If and when the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the CDC provide new, recommended dosage rates, the City of Tulsa will review those recommendations alongside our local health officials. Because the decision to use fluoride is left to municipalities, any decision on fluoride will be made based on the recommendation of the Tulsa Health Department to both the Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority and Tulsa City Council as fluoride rates are set by ordinance.

“Delivering safe, quality drinking water will continue to be the standard in the City of Tulsa — as our water is not just safe but wins awards for being the best-tasting water in Oklahoma.”

Also on the executive order was a comprehensive review on the use of artificial dyes, colors, and flavors in Oklahoma’s health recommendation and school nutrition programs.

The executive order also includes a federal request to exclude sodas and candy from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Kennedy supported this, saying, “If you want to drink a soda, you should have that right. We live in a country where we have individual freedom, but the federal government should not be paying for it through taxpayer money.”

