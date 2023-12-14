Governor Stitt signs anti-discrimination executive order targeting DEI

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order targeting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Wednesday.

Executive Order 2023-31 requires state agencies and universities to begin a review process to eliminate any non-critical personnel related to DEI. The executive order limits state agencies and universities from using state funds to support DEI in any way.

This includes:

Preferential treatment based on race, color, sex, ethnicity or national origin

Requiring DEI education

Using DEI in hiring practices

Mandate anyone to disclose their pronouns

“In Oklahoma, we’re going to encourage equal opportunity, rather than promising equal outcomes,” said Governor Stitt. “Encouraging our workforce, economy, and education systems to flourish means shifting focus away from exclusivity and discrimination, and toward opportunity and merit. We’re taking politics out of education and focusing on preparing students for the workforce.”

University of Oklahoma President Joseh Harroz, Jr. shared his concern with the executive order in a letter to OU students and alumni-saying in part:

“For many of us, this news evokes deep concern and uncertainty about the future, and in many ways feels like a step backward. Please be assured that key to our ongoing successes as the state’s flagship university – now and forever – are the foundational values that have served as our constant north star: access and opportunity for all of those with the talent and tenacity to succeed; being a place of belonging for all who attend; dedication to free speech and inquiry; and civility in our treatment of each other.”

Executive Order 2023-31 can be read in full here