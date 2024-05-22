Governor Stitt vetoes bill that would have increased retirement benefits for police officers

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt vetoed a bill that would have increased retirement benefits for police officers.

Senate Bill 102 would have increased the minimum amount employees would be required to contribute as well as the amount employers would contribute. Then, it would have paid out more monthly.

Stitt said increasing retirement benefits for active members of the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System (the System), puts Oklahoma on a slippery slope.

“I recognize that the bill would require both members and municipalities to contribute to the System at higher levels than they do currently, but those contributions will not be enough to offset the cost of the increased benefit. This will cause the System’s funded ratio to meaningfully decline even with the assumption of the System meeting its return target in the future,” Stitt said in his veto message.

“Fiscal discipline is always difficult, especially in seasons of economic growth. But we must remain vigilant to ensure that future generations of Oklahomans experience the same prosperity we enjoy now,” Stitt continued.

The bill had previously passed in both chambers with overwhelming support.

