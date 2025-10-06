Governor Stitt’s pick for Secretary of State ineligible for role

Governor Kevin Stitt’s original pick to serve as his new Secretary of State, will not serve in the role.

Donelle Harder was named to the position last month, but according to a statement on her social media, she says she is ineligible for the position.

Harder says that when she went to file the paperwork, she discovered she was not eligible to serve per the Constitution. The law requires that she be a registered voter in Oklahoma for at least 10 years. Harder has only been one for eight years.

Harder says that she instead will serve as Stitt’s Chief of Staff.

Ben Lepak will serve as the interim Secretary of State until a new one is named.