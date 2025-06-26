GRAND Mental Health celebrates expansion of Stillwater clinic

STILLWATER, Okla. — GRAND Mental Health is celebrating the completion and expansion of service to their new Payne County Clinic in Stillwater.

The clinic will continue to provide 24/7 crisis care for anyone in need, and the clinic will now provide outpatient services, and family and youth services. The clinic is the first model to house multiple services under one roof.

“We are thankful to be a part and have the support of the Stillwater community.” Said Josh Cantwell, Chief Executive Officer at GRAND Mental Health. “By offering immediate, comprehensive mental health services in one place, we can save lives and strengthen families when they need support the most.”

GRAND Mental Health celebrated the completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce today. The opening included tours for attendees and everyone in the Stillwater community.