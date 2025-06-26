GRDA Police Department offers boating tips, safety reminders for July 4 holiday

CHOUTEAU, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) Police Department is sharing some tips on how to be safe over the Fourth of July holiday. They are reminding everyone to boat and float safe, be smart and be sober while at the water.

They say that due to heavy rain, many lake levels including GRDA’s Grand and Hudson, will be above normal elevations during the holiday. Large crowds are still expected in the area.

“There is plenty of room for everyone to visit the beautiful waters we have here in Northeast Oklahoma,” said GRDA Corporate Spokesperson Justin Alberty. “We just encourage them to play safe, watch out for others, and use common sense while boating and floating.”

Here are the tips offered from the GRDA Police:

ALWAYS WEAR YOUR LIFE JACKET.

Before hitting the water, check the weather conditions. Do not get caught on the river or the lake in a storm that could have been avoided.

Before leaving the dock, know the stability, load capability and handling of the vessel. Remember, every boat is different.

River floaters are reminded to let the commercial float operator know if anyone in the party is a first-time or novice floater(s). They may be able to pair them with an experienced paddler/floater or float the group in a raft where there is a lesser chance for capsizing.

Airplane pilots file a flight plan; boaters need a float plan. Tell someone responsible where the group is going and when they expect to return.

Do not drink and boat. Most lake accidents are alcohol related. Do not become a statistic.

Never dive into the river from bridges, bluffs, stream banks and trees.

Never swim, boat, or float alone. Stay within sight of companions.

The GRDA is also offering tips related to the elevated lake levels:

Be aware of floating debris. Higher lake levels can mean more driftwood and debris floating in the water. Please be on the lookout as you are boating.

Watch your wake. With elevated lake levels, boat wakes can roll up onto neighboring properties and cause damage to areas that are normally above the water line. All boat operators are responsible for their wakes. Be mindful of yours and watch out for your neighbor.

Be mindful of the changing shoreline topography and the possibility of now-submerged structures. Things like stumps, picnic tables, retaining walls and other structures typically located along the shoreline may now be submerged due to the lake levels. Use extreme caution and avoid unfamiliar areas of the shoreline.

Stay away from floodgates and spillways. There is a chance that floodgates could be open at both Pensacola Dam (Grand Lake) and Robert S. Kerr Dam (Lake Hudson) during the holiday. If that is the case, please observe the buoys designating the spillway areas and allow plenty of distance between those locations and your boat.

Do not go into spillway areas below the dam. Please use common sense and stay away from areas below floodgates where water is being released. It is against the law to enter floodwater discharge. Besides, the swift water can be very dangerous.

The GRDA Police as well issued guidelines to some frequently asked questions about lake rules:

Boats must not operate within 200 feet of any GRDA dam or no closer than 500 feet during generation.

Boats, including personal watercraft (PWCs) must not operate within 50 feet of another vessel when running at speeds over 10 miles per hour (provided this prohibition shall not apply to vessels operating in sanctioned events).

The nighttime speed limit on GRDA lakes is 25 miles per hour.

Wake jumping is prohibited in any cove, creek or hollow.

Water skiing, jet skiing and similar activities are permitted only during daylight hours and are prohibited upstream from above Twin Bridges, in Elm Creek, east of Grove. A boat towing a skier must have a person (at least 8 years old) in position to observe that skier, unless a rear-view mirror has been installed for the boat operator’s observation of skier.

For additional information on the GRDA Police or how an officer can assit you, you can call them at 918-256 0911 or visit their website here.