GRDA Police share safety tips for boaters after heavy rain

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department shared safety tips after recent heavy rains across Oklahoma.

GRDA Police said lakes are expected to return to normal levels soon, but still remain elevated.

Boaters planning to visit Grand Lake and Lake Hudson should watch for flooding debris, steer clear of open floodgates and be careful near shorelines where hidden objects could be submerged.

Boaters should also be mindful of their speed, as high boat wakes can also damage nearby property.

GRDA Police said life jackets are vital in any conditions.

As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Grand Lake elevation was 744.41 feet. Lake Hudson elevation was 626.68 feet.

To view the latest lake level information, click here.