The Great ShakeOut to be held October 16 to tout earthquake readiness

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is reminding people to be prepared for earthquakes.

The Great ShakeOut is set for Thursday, October 16 at 10:16 a.m. when millions of people will hold earthquake drills. The department says that preparing for one is just as important as preparing for other emergencies like tornadoes or fire.

OEM also shared some myths on what people should not do during an earthquake. They say:

Do not run outside or to other rooms during shaking

Do not stand in a doorway

Do not get in the “triangle of life”, which is a debunked suggestion of lying in a void next to a heavy object.

They also advise that people should “drop, cover, and hold on.”

To find out more information or to register to take part in the Great ShakeOut, go here.