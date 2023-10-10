Green Country bonds go to voters Tuesday

Special elections are taking place in 22 counties in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Voters will get their say on everything from school bonds to city propositions and even one Senate seat in the Lawton area.

Bartlesville GO Bond

A $17.6 million general obligation bond (GO Bond) is on the ballot in Bartlesville. More than two-thirds of the money would go toward street improvements. The remaining funds will help build a new fire station, upgrade city technology, update Adams Golf Course, and city park improvements.

Mike Bailey, the Bartlesville City manager, said this is one of the biggest bond elections he’s seen in the city.

Catoosa School Bond

A $9 million bond will go to voters to add 14 new classrooms to the new Catoosa Elementary School. The district had looked at reducing the size of the new school after learning in July they were $7 million over budget. If approved, property taxes would go up 5.52%.

Chouteau-Mazie School Bond

Voters will consider a $29.9 million bond package to build a new elementary and middle school complex, a new indoor sports facility, and a new cafeteria. If passed, property taxes would go up by about $13 per month for a home valued at $150k.

Verdigris Fire Station Bond

This bond looks to spend $13.5 million on a second fire station, two new trucks, and a local training facility. Verdigris Fire says the upgrades will help them handle the population growth in the town. If approved, the average homeowner living in the fire district will see a yearly increase of $80 for every $100k in home value.

To view a sample ballot, visit Oklahoma’s voter portal.



