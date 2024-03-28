Green Country man arrested after ATF agents say he assaulted someone, set car on fire

Derek Hellard was arrested this week after ATF agents said he assaulted someone and set their car on fire in Locust Grove

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — A Green Country man was arrested this week after ATF agents said he assaulted someone and set their car on fire in Locust Grove.

The alleged crime happened back in November, but Derek Hellard was arraigned in federal court on Wednesday afternoon.

Agents said thankfully everyone survived the encounter, but it’s cases like these that have led agents to start a whole campaign to get domestic violence victims the necessary resources.

“He has a history of domestic violence, domestic violence arrests and a conviction for domestic abuse as well as resisting officers and having escaped at one point in 2016,” said Ashley Stephens, ATF agent.

According to federal court documents, Hellard attacked someone with a weapon with an intent to do great harm.

Agents said it happened in the area of Ear Bob Road in Locust Grove.

“Mr. Hellard allegedly assaulted two individuals with a weapon and during that altercation, poured gasoline on a vehicle and set it on fire,” Stephens said.

Stephens said since the McGirt ruling in 2020, agents are seeing more cases.

“One to two a month, easily. Our Oklahoma City office has a campaign on focusing efforts on domestic violence,” Stephens said.

Stephens said whether it’s a domestic violence case handled by federal agents, or by state courts, victims need to go to their local district attorney’s office.

“The WRAP Project and a lot of the things in the district attorney’s office. Help In Crisis is another program that helps with assistance,” Stephens said.

As for Hellard, agents said he faces up to or more than a decade in federal prison.

For a link to The WRAP Project, click here.

For a link to Help In Crisis, click here.

For a link to Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS), click here.