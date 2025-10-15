Green Country residents pass a majority of school propositions

OKLAHOMA — Around Green Country, several bond issues were voted on in Tuesday’s elections.

In Sand Springs, residents the Anderson Public School District passed proposition 1, which would use over $1 million to repair and remodel the school bulidings’ roof and draining, while propositions 2 and 3 both failed to meet the 60% threshold needed to pass which would have used over $1 million and over $200,000 respectively to fund parking and paving (Prop. 2) and transportation equipment (Prop. 3).

In Sapulpa, Lone Star Public School District residents passed both propositions, which address purchasing and transportation equipment and repairs to school buildings. The first bond was for $210,000 while the second was for $300,000.

Residents in Okmulgee County passed the proposition for Morris Public Schools Independent School District, which would make general repairs to school buildings. The bond was over $6 million.

Outside Green Country, in Hughes and Pittsburg Counties, the Stuart Public School District voters passed both propositions for making building repairs and purchasing transportation equipment. In a breakdown of votes by counties, in both votes, more people in Pittsburg County voted down the Propositions (22-23 in both votes), while a super majority of voters in Hughes County carried the vote of both (60-16 in both votes) to pass. The first proposal was for over $1.8 million, and the second was $650,000.

