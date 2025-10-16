Greenleaf Labs resumes operations after completing OMMA review process

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) said a product related to Greenleaf Labs poses an immediate public health and safety risk.

UPDATE (10/16/25) — After the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority suspended the license of Greenleaf Labs in August, the cannabis testing lab has now resumed operations by completing a review process.

Greenleaf Labs said it worked closely with OMMA to strengthen its internal systems, implement enhanced compliance protocols and expand staff training to ensure it continues to meet Oklahoma’s standards for safety, accuracy and transparency.

The Poteau cannabis testing lab said its mission remains the same: to provide reliable, high-quality cannabis testing services that protect patients, support clients and uphold the integrity of the industry.

Greenleaf Labs said it is grateful for the support from its clients and the community and is excited to move forward stronger, smarter and more committed than ever.

This week, the OMMA suspended the license of Greenleaf Labs, one of the largest cannabis testing labs in the state. The state agency said approximately 19,000 samples tested by Greenleaf Labs were changed from “test passed” to “test failed” status in Metrc due to erroneous yeast and mold testing.

OMMA is working to initiate a formal recall. This release was to give dispensaries a head start on pulling those products from their shelves so they can’t be sold.

Our news partners at FOX23 reached out to Greenleaf for comment and has not yet heard back. However, another testing lab helped put in perspective just how many people this could impact and what businesses and cardholders need to be aware of.

“The biggest thing to be aware of with the announcement last night, if dispensaries have a product on their shelf that has a test-failed status in their seed-to-sale tracking system, they need to stop selling that sample or that product immediately. They have to quarantine it and pull it off. They are allowed to retest it,” said Matthew Phillips, CEO of Oklahoma Cannabis Testing Lab (OKCTL).

OKCTL is one of the oldest and largest cannabis testing labs in the state. They are just one of 15 with active licenses in Oklahoma.

“We do everything from potency testing terpene testing, heavy metals, pesticides, microbials, and residual solvents,” said Phillips.

Green Leaf is also one of the largest labs in the state and they work with hundreds of processors and growers who sell to thousands of dispensaries, who then sell those products to medical card holders.

OKCTL is not affiliated with Greenleaf, but they shared a little about the process and laid out what cardholders and businesses need to be aware of.

“That is a tremendous amount of samples to be flagged. I would say a very busy lab, like ours, typically runs anywhere from 100 to 200 samples a day,” said Phillips. “Some 19,000 samples is over our typical day’s workload. You’re talking a month or two of work to catch up on that. But also, at dispensary level, I’ve heard dispensaries are facing 30% or more of their product being pulled off their shelf so, it’s a significant impact on them as well.”

Here’s what local dispensaries need to know:

Both have rights to the testing status of these products

Both can request a retest, or they can take the product to another lab for testing.

Patients can always ask their provider or dispensary for the full test report

Dispensaries can also recheck the status of their products in case the testing status changed, as these products did.

“Patient safety is the number one priority for our lab and for the state agency in my opinion,” said Phillips. “At the end of the day, if a patient is consuming a product that has mold in it there are health risks associated with that. So you definitely do not want that to be sold anymore, and there will be further processes to notify patients and so on. I assume that they may have consumed a product that had been contaminated.”

Another resource for patients and businesses is the Professional Cannabis Association (PCA), where OMMA, labs, dispensaries, and other state agencies release educational resources for patients and medical card holders.

“They’ll have a dispensary committee, a lab committee, and a processing committee. If we had enough patients to join I’d bet we’d have a patients committee. And so that’s something that they can communicate throughout the month and then the actual PCA will meet once per month, usually in OKC but sometimes in Tulsa,” said Brandon Foutain, Sales Manager with OKCTL. “OMMA, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the State Fire Marshal, all types of different state agencies will actually come and join the discussion and be a part of it. It’s a great thing if you’re a cannabis business and it’s a great thing if you’re a patient if you want to know that these laboratories and these companies are working together to self regulate, keep each other honest, it’s a great thing for the industry.”

PCA is a large-scale group that works in step with OMMS and several other state agencies. The group focuses on advocacy and education on the need for medical marijuana.

“It’s a good thing to keep a lot of the businesses as one unified voice. We want to make sure that we’re sharing the same points at the capital,” Fountain said. “There’s a lot of patients in this state that need to be represented. And it’s a good way that we can reach all of them and understand the needs of everybody including the business owners.”

To view OMMA’s public notice about this incident, click here.