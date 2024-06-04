Groundbreaking could happen this month for new Brookside library

It appears to be full-speed ahead for a new library in Brookside.

Groundbreaking could happen this month, KRMG was told by a source with information about the matter.

Last week, Tulsa City-County Library hit their fundraising goal of $9.6 million dollars for construction.

Also, library officials announced today that a lawsuit by a neighbor, who was against the planned site for the new library, has been dropped.

As of now, the Brookside library is right next to the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 45th and Peoria.

The new site is in the field behind the former Wright Elementary School building (now occupied by a charter school) across the street.

The new library will be twice the size of the old one and have more high-tech features.

It’s set to open sometime in 2025.

The Tulsa Library system is close to raising enough money to replace three other aging libraries.

©2024 Cox Media Group