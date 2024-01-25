Guests, employees allowed back into east Tulsa hotel after chlorine explosion

Two hazmat trucks were on the scene of the Embassy Suites, near 31st and Memorial, after a reported explosion at the Tulsa hotel (FOX23.com News Staff)

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department said around 50 guests and employees were allowed back in after being evacuated at a hotel near 31st and Memorial after, what first responders believe, was an over-pressurization in the pool room that resulted in an explosion of sorts.

“We had a hazmat incident here at the hotel. What we believed happened was an over-pressurization of some kind of chemical container in the pool room. We had one injury that drove himself to urgent care, we’re not sure of the extent of his injuries, we evacuated the entire hotel. We had two other patients transported, we consider them green patients and then we had three other patients sign refusals, meaning they didn’t want to go to the hospital,” said TFD Captain Tim Halowell.

Halowell said luckily, it wasn’t as bad as it could have been.

“It can be very serious, luckily this one was not too bad, the room that exploded in was basically on the outside of the building, not in the interior of the building, so it wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been,” Halowell said.

There is no detection of chlorine in the building at this time, but the odor of chlorine is still residing on the first floor which is nothing to be concerned about, according to first responders.

The CDC said exposure to chlorine may cause burning of the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, difficulty breathing, and other symptoms.