Gun found in Jenks High School student’s backpack

Allan Trimble Stadium - Jenks High School
By Ben Morgan

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks Public Schools (JPS) said a handgun was found in a high school student’s backpack on Monday morning.

The district said high school principals found the handgun in the backpack. There was no threat to students or staff.

Officers from the Jenks Public Schools Police Department responded immediately and placed the student in custody.

The district stated that there was no disruption to the school day, and the gun was not observed by any other students or staff. An investigation revealed that the student was unaware that the gun was in the backpack.

Principals and JPS Police officers followed protocols and worked together to ensure the security of the campus, the district said.

A statement sent to families and staff on Monday said in part:

“The safety of our students and staff is always the top priority at Jenks Public Schools. Remember, if you see something or hear something, please say something.”

