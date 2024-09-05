Gun found in Sapulpa High School student’s car

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Public Schools said a gun was found in a high school student’s car Wednesday morning.

SPS said administrators received information a student had a weapon in his vehicle. School security and resource officers secured the student and searched.

The student did not have a weapon on him, but one was found in his vehicle in the high school parking lot, SPS said.

The gun was not brought into the school or used to threaten other students or staff. SPS said criminal charges and disciplinary measures will be pursued.

SPS released a statement that says in part:

“Sapulpa Public Schools urges all members of our community to ‘see something, say something!’

Students, staff members, parents, or members of the community should immediately report any suspicious activity or potential threats to a school or district administrator or utilize the district’s anonymous threat and safety reporting tool, Vector Alert.”