HallowZOOeen begins October 17 at the Tulsa Zoo

TULSA, Okla. — HallowZOOeen presented by Oklahoma Central Credit Union will kick off on Friday, October 17. This will be the 36th year of the event to help raise funds for zoo operations.

“This year, we have worked hard to ensure guests get the same amazing experience they’ve come to expect from the Tulsa Zoo while we continue construction on William S. Smith African Wilds,” said Tulsa Zoo Vice President of Philanthropy Megan Meussner. “There will be a variety of carnival games at the Insurica Pumpkin Patch and Zink Family Foundation Arachnid Arcade; special themed activities at Burger King & The Verity Family Royal Castle and QuikTrip Pirate Island; and spooky, but not-too-scary, fun at News On 6 and 98.5 The Bull Neverglades Haunted House, K95.5 Creepy Carousel, and Bank of Oklahoma Haunted Train.”

Reservations for HallowZOOeen will be required. Tickets are $14.99 for zoo members, $19.99 for non-members. Children ages 2 and under are free, but still need a ticket. The haunted train ride is $5 and carousel is $2.

The daytime sessions for HalloZOOeen are:

Sunday, Oct. 19 from 2-5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25 from 2-5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 26 from 2-5 p.m.

Nighttime sessions are:

Friday, Oct. 17 from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18 from 6-9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24 from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25 from 6-9 p.m.

For tickets or more information about HallowZOOeen, click here.