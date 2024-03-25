Hamner wins Bassmaster Classic, Sledge, Cory win Bassmaster College Classic

TULSA, Okla. — Justin Hamner has won the Bassmaster Classic, a bass fishing competition that has been going on in Green Country for the past few days. Two students from the University of Montevallo in Alabama won the Bassmaster College Classic.

The competition started with 56 anglers, and on Sunday, the remaining 25 set out on Grand Lake o’ the Cherokees for the final part of the competition.

The anglers later weigh in at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, with Justin Hamner winning the competition.

Hamner will receive the Bassmaster Classic Champion title, the Ray Scott trophy, and the $300,000 first-place prize.

For a look at the leaderboard, click here.

This weekend was also the Bassmaster College Classic.

Scott Sledge and Tyler Cory are the newest champions of the Bassmaster College Classic.

They took the win for the University of Montevallo in Alabama.

A total of nine teams competed at Keystone Lake.

Both winners said this was the first time they’ve come to Oklahoma and they are more than happy to leave as winners.

“All of our friends and family are here from back home and it’s just, weighing in on that stage, it’s incredible, I mean something that I always dreamed of and hoped to make it back to one day,” Cory said. “God…it was incredible.”

“This place is incredible, especially your fishers out here, you guys take care of them because that’s something really special out here. The Oklahoma people were very welcoming. Everywhere we went, they were excited we were here with the classic,” Sledge said.

They said after they graduate college, they hope to back it back to the Bassmaster Classic and compete in the Elite Series.