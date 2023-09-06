Handgun found in student’s backpack at Sand Springs school

By Ben Morgan

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A handgun was discovered in a student’s backpack on Tuesday on the Page Academy campus in Sand Springs, school officials said.

A text sent to the parents said school officials were able to secure the campus and no injuries were reported.

School officials said the students did not plan to use the weapon at school and they will not be allowed back on campus or any other school property.

Page Academy will have extra security on campus Wednesday, according to the text sent to parents.

