Hazardous heat expected in Tulsa Tuesday and Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service Office in Tulsa expects more dangerous heat in Green Country this week.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect from Noon until 9:00 pm this evening for portions of west-central Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma.

A heat advisory is in effect for the remainder of the area.

Dangerous heat indices of up to 114 degrees are expected in the warning area.

An excessive heat warning is in effect this afternoon for portions of west-central Arkansas and NE OK where dangerous heat indices up to 114 degrees are expected. A heat advisory is in effect for the remainder of the area with indices of 105-110 degrees. #okwx #arwx pic.twitter.com/7Q7ZjULHN8 — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) July 18, 2023

The Weather Service says the heat will impact counties in Arkansas, such as Franklin and Sebastian Counties, and in northeast Oklahoma counties Oklahoma, Tulsa, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Muskogee, and Sequoyah Counties.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.