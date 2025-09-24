Health Department doing hundreds of fair food inspections

THD food inspection sticker Courtesy: Fox 23
By Steve Berg

The Tulsa Health Department says food inspectors will be out in force at the Tulsa State Fair, which opens to fairgoers on Thursday.

They say their food inspectors will on-site every day at the fair, doing inspections at the more than 200 food vendors, making sure they both understand and use proper food handling and handwashing techniques.

In all, the Health Department says inspectors will log around 520 hours and do around 600 inspections during the fair’s 11-day run.

As a fairgoer, if you want, you can look for the THD inspection sticker on the food booth (pictured above) to know they passed inspection.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!