Heart Announce 2024 reunion tour coming to Tulsa's BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — Last month, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson reunited for their first live shows together in four years. Now, the reunited group has announced a sprawling 2024 tour, with support from Cheap Trick, Squeeze, and more, including a few previously announced dates with Journey and Def Leppard.

Titled the “Royal Flush Tour 2024,” the jaunt will kick off on April 20th with a performance in Greenville, South Carolina, after which Heart will head to cities like New Orleans, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and more. In June, they’ll hop across the pond for a run of European gigs, and upon their return stateside in July, they’ll meet up with Journey and Def Leppard for stadium dates in Cleveland, Toronto, and Boston. Heart’s tour will then continue through the end of September, closing with a final performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Heart will bring the ‘Royal Flush Tour’ to Tulsa’s BOK Center on May 4th.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, February 2nd, at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale goes down one day earlier on Thursday, February 1st (use access code SPOTLIGHT).



