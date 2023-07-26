Heat wave brings dangerous conditions to Tulsa

Dangerous Heat continues in Tulsa (National Weather Service)

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Yet another heat advisory is being issued by the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa, as the ongoing heat wave cooks Green Country.

Dangerous heat and humidity are expected today with temperatures well above 100 degrees in most parts of northeast and east-central Oklahoma, as well as west-central Arkansas.

The heat advisory is in effect from noon to 9 PM.

It’s always important to know the signs of potential heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Take appropriate precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Take extra care if you work or spend time outside.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

