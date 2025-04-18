Herbal Affair canceled due to severe weather chances

SAND SPRINGS – Thanks to the possibility of severe weather, plant enthusiasts will have to wait another year for Herbal Affair.

The 36th annual Herbal Affair in Sand Springs was slated for Saturday, April 19 but has been canceled due to potential severe weather, forcing 150 vendors to stay home.

Each year, over 30,000 visitors flock to the Sand Springs downtown triangle to purchase plants, flowers, garden art, sculptures, crafts, herbs, and gardening-related items. It’s one of the most anticipated, well-attended events for the city every year.

Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter said he understands the disappointment vendors and eventgoers might feel but said they are planning future events that will be beneficial for both.

“We know how much our community looks forward to this event each year,” Carter said. “While we share in the disappointment, the well-being of our attendees, vendors, and staff must come first.”

Over the last 35-plus years, Herbal Affair has been canceled only a handful of times due to inclement weather, but it always comes back bigger and better the following year. At the end of the month, Sand Springs will begin construction of the next phase of downtown streetscape improvements, which can only add to next year’s event.

In a statement, city officials said that the safety of their guests, vendors, and community members is their top priority, and due to the chance of bad weather, cancellation was the most responsible course of action.

“With the chance of baseball-sized hail and other things, that was the decision I made,” Carter said.