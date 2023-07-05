Hern travels to Taiwan

Tulsa Congressman Kevin Hern spent the 4th of July in Taiwan.

Hern led a delegation of the House Republican Study Committee.

The Taipei Times reports Hern met with Taiwan’s President, Tsai Ing-wen, Tuesday.

Hern insists the relationship between Taiwan and the U.S. is supported across the political spectrum. “Support for Taiwan as an independent and sovereign nation has been one of the founding principles of the RSC and has remained a top priority for 50 years,” Hern said.

The Tulsa Republican added enhancing the U.S. - Taiwan partnership is in the interest of Washington and the world.