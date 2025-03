High winds lead to a large number of power outages

Wind gusts around 55 miles per hour on Friday wreaked havoc on power customers.

The reported outages reached close to 16,000 in the Tulsa area by Friday afternoon.

Police in Owasso say powerlines actually came down on a car on 66th Street North.

Firefighters responded to grassfire calls all over Green Country.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says they were called to several semis overturned across the state.

Several flights at Tulsa International Airport were cancelled due to the high winds.