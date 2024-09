The lanes at US-75 and 141st in Glenpool will be temporarily reduced to one lane for construction.

The City of Glenpool said the north and southbound lanes of US-75 will be reduced to one lane in each direction at 141st Street from 7 p.m. Friday through noon Sunday.

Drivers should plan for traffic delays and drive safely, the City said.

To keep up with traffic updates from ODOT, click here.